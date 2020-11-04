SAS Australia recruit Shannan Ponton (pictured) has revealed his son has a bone tumour. Channel Seven

Asked whether his son was alright now, Shannan explained the doctors are still running more tests.

“Thank you so much for asking boys, he’s on a 'watch and act' at the moment, he has to have a repeat X-ray in eight weeks,” he said.

“As it stands at the moment he’s okay. But just to hold that and realise how much she supported me…”

Shannan and wife Kylie with two of their kids. Instagram

Shannan has been married to wife Kylie Stray since 2010 and the couple have three children, Max, Mila and Bronx.

Parenting has long been something that the personal trainer holds in high regard, according to a heartfelt statement on his website.

"Being an active father and husband is so important to me," he wrote.

"Max and I are never still and even mowing the lawns isn’t so much of a chore now with my ‘little mate’ two steps behind pushing his own plastic Victor. Kids are wonderful imitators. We simply have to give them something wonderful to imitate."

Shannan had his own cancer scare after wife Kylie noticed an unusual mark on his body, which turned out to be melanoma. Instagram

It’s not just his son who has had a grappled with a scary health diagnosis. Speaking to New Idea in 2017, Shannan revealed wife Kylie saved his life when she noticed an unusual mole on his body during a holiday.

"Kylie noticed a mole at the top of my right leg, just under the crease of my bum, which she thought looked bad," Shannan said.

"I didn’t give it a second thought but she called my dad and got him to make me an appointment the day we landed," he added, before revealing that it was eventually tested as positive for melanoma.