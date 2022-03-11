Emily penned an emotional tribute to Shane. Instagram

The tribute comes days after the model told News Corp she was "shocked" by Shane's death.

"We were speaking about hanging out in a week," she said.

"I'm so sorry and I'm thinking of Jackson, Summer and Brooke, and the whole Warne family."

Shane and Emily dated in 2014, ending their relationship after three months as they were in different stages of life.

"You were the most fun," the model wrote of Shane. Instagram

The spin bowler announced their split via his Twitter account, saying he and Emily had "gone (their) separate ways".

"We will always remain great friends & will continue to support each other," he wrote.

"Emily Scott is an amazing lady, a really special person. We wish each other nothing but the best & as I said, will remain awesome friends."

The DJ's tribute to Shane is just the latest of many shared from the Spin King's family, friends, and other ex-partners including Simone Callahan and Liz Hurley.

Shane's life and legacy is to be honoured in a state funeral. Getty

On March 5th 2022, Australians woke to the news that Shane had been found unresponsive in a hotel room in Thailand. Despite being given CPR, the former athlete was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead. His autopsy later revealed he died of natural causes.

A state funeral has been confirmed for the cricketing great, with Victorian Premier Dan Andrews saying the service would be "an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to (Shane's) contribution to his sport, to our state and the country".

