RELATED: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Share Stunning Wedding Pictures

When Did It All Begin? (2009 - 2012)

The couple met in 2009 after their respective managers set them up. According to Seventeen, they instantly became good friends. At the end of the same year, rumours began circulating that there was something more – they even shared a New Year’s kiss!

Fast forward to 2011: the couple still denies they’re dating but appear on the Vanity Fair Oscar party arm-in-arm. Then, Selena finally drops the bomb on The Ellen Show: #Jelena is real. The couple was later spotted kissing backstage and spending time on the red carpet.

Of course, dating a super popular teen icon like Justin Bieber wasn’t initially well-received by fans. Heated tweets started rolling in. The Washington Post reports that some Beliebers even told Selena, “I hate you. Die.”

But all the hate the couple received wasn’t going to stop them – they continued dating, celebrated Selena’s birthday, went out on vacation and even sparked engagement rumours in April 2012.

On-Again, Off-Again (2012 - 2014)

The couple first called it quits in November 2012, citing their busy schedules. That’s where the confusion begins: just a month later, Justin goes on a ski trip with Selena and Taylor Swift. Things stay up in the air until the couple reunites backstage at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, while Taylor sticks out her tongue at the sight of them together.

Justin shares a photo with Selena on Instagram in January 2014, proving that #Jelena is back on. Weeks later, he’s arrested after driving under the influence (DUI) with a different girl, while Selena checks into rehab to focus on getting healthy. March of the same year, they get cozy in Texas.

In April 2014, Justin was spotted with Selena and the Jenner sisters at Coachella but Justin ended up having dinner with Kendall. Uh-oh! The pair unfollows each other on social media, showing that it’s done – at least, until August, when Justin posts a photo of them together.

Later that November, Selena releases “The Heart Wants What It Wants,” which she confirmed to Ryan Seacrest is about Justin Bieber. She reveals that Justin found the video “beautiful.”

Justin took to Instagram to express his feelings, posting a quote saying, “Sometimes love isn’t a feeling but a choice.” Then, Selena posts a picture of her with the man from the music video – Bieber then unfollows her on Instagram.

Selena Gómez and Justin Bieber Goes Rocky (2014 - 2016)

In November 2014, Justin was seen having dinner with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Multiple media outfits like Hollywood Life report that Hailey is the singer’s new rebound. Justin dispels rumours by posting a photo of him and Hailey on Instagram with a caption saying he’s single.

In 2015, Selena was seen dating Zedd but went out on dinner with Justin. She wasn’t seen with Zedd since.

Then, in October 2015, a 2012 Jelena duet leaked online. This was a month before Justin released his 4th album, Purpose. Justin admits to Access Hollywood that “probably like three” songs were inspired by his former lover.

After months of speculation as to whether the couple will get back together, Justin posts several pictures with Sofia Richie in August 2016, throwing fans out of the loop. Many Beliebers expressed their disapproval in the comments section, prompting Justin to send a message to his followers to back off.

Selena leaves a comment on the “10,000 Hours” singer’s post telling him not to diss his fans, which Justin didn’t take lightly.

Seeing Other People – Then Seeing Each Other – To See Other People (2017-2018)

Following Justin and Selena’s feud on social media, Selena begins dating The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) in January 2017. Gómez is seen kissing him, and they go on vacation in Italy. The couple stays together for months, as Selena goes through a kidney transplant. A source reveals to People that he planned his shows around Gómez’s operation in September 2017.

After learning about Selena’s health, Bieber reaches out to his ex and spends time at her house with friends. The couple’s also photographed having breakfast and attending church service together, sparking rumours that they’re back on. On October 30, People revealed that Gómez and The Weeknd are a bust, though it seems Justin wasn’t the cause.

From November 2017 to March 2018, Justin and Selena are spotted together on several occasions, even having a date during Valentine’s and attending Justin’s dad’s wedding. Selena also shares a video of her serenading her boo on FaceTime. But when things seem like they’re back to normal, E! News reports in March 2018 that they’re taking time off due to “little disagreements.”

A few months later, in June 2018, Justin’s seen kissing Hailey Baldwin. This put the nail on the coffin for Selena Gómez and Justin Bieber’s relationship, since – as well all know by now – Justin married Hailey in September of that same year. This came as a shock to the world, with fans expressing their dismay on social media.

Where Are They Now? (2019)

Anyone who’s been following the latest news about Justin Bieber and Selena Gómez knows that Selena recently dropped a single called “Lose You To Love Me,” which many believe is about her breakup with Justin.

Incidentally, just after the song was released, Hailey posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing that she was listening to “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker. Many speculated that this was a response to Selena’s new song, though Hailey denied it. Later, Selena spoke on Instagram Live stating that her fans shouldn’t tear other women down, and many took this as her way of defending Justin’s wife.

On October 23, 2019, Selena dropped a new single “Look At Her Now,” which appears to show that she’s moving on from the past. Elle writes that the lyrics suggest that Justin cheated on her, which fans believe was confirmed by Taylor Swift.

Happy Apart

So, that’s where we are now – after a long, messy on-and-off relationship, it seems both Justin Bieber and Selena Gómez are happy being apart. But given how people responded to Selena’s new singles, it doesn’t seem like the world is quite ready to accept that the two of them have been over for years. After all, this couple has always surprised fans by magically winding up together, even when things were looking hopeless.

RELATED: 35 Things You Never Knew About Selena Gómez