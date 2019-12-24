The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's card was leaked online by a recipient before being officially released by the royals. WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William in rare PDA

The stunning image shows William and Kate smiling alongside their three adorable children - Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis, as they all pose on a motorcycle.

The card was posted on Twitter by Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty of the RAF Air Cadets, an organisation which thee Duchess is a patron.

"A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets. We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020," Dawn captioned the snap.