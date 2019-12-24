Now a royal expert has revealed the meaning behind the Cambridge's Christmas card.
Camilla Tominey claims the Christmas card was selected by the mother-of-three to show that she and Will are "not in any trouble".
“This lady is not in any trouble. This is a relaxed shot,” said Tominey.
Tominey goes on to say that even more adorable images will be released before Christmas.
"I can't tell you what is in it but there is going to be some lovely festive imagery released in the run-up to Christmas day."
The royal commentator also confirmed why the Christmas card has not been publicly released
"Kensington Palace were planning to release it formally and then did not because this happened."