He went on to have a whinge about how they would ruin the flow for him.

“It’s drawing attention to things. Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing…’

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

It’s all extremely gross and Emma Thompson has no time for it.

Speaking to Fitzy and Wippa this morning the Love Actually star shot back at Sean, in the most polite way possible.

“No, you can't just let it flow,” she said, “There’s a camera there and a crew..surrounded by a bunch of blokes mostly, so it's not a comfortable situation full stop.”

“I don’t know who the actor was, but maybe he had an intimacy coordinator accidentally at home.”

Emma explained how intimacy coordinators are a safety precaution and help the actors feel comfortable.

“It made me feel safe, it made me feel as though I was able to sort of do this work,” Emma said.

Dame Thompson is currently promoting her new film Good Luck to you, Leo Grande, which follows the story of a widow who hires a sex worker to help her explore her sexuality.

The film's director Sophie Hyde has previously spoken about the care the crew took to ensure the safety of actors during intimate scenes. Sophie told the LA Times that the most intimate moments were filmed during the last few days on a closed set.

“They had an approach where the crew would leave and they would go on set, remove their clothes, get comfortable and then the crew would come back on, which is kind of the opposite of how it often works,” said Sophie.

In the same interview, Emma’s co-star Daryl McCormack, who plays the titular Leo Grande, explained how useful it was to do those later on in the filming schedule.

“We had grown so close at that point,” Daryl said, “that by the time those scenes came around, it really felt like it was a celebration because it marked the end of the film and all the work we had done.

“To get into those scenes and feel totally at ease and comfort with each other felt right, and it felt right for the characters as well.”

Good Luck to you, Leo Grande is in cinemas August 18.

