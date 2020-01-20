WATCH: Everything That Happened At the 25th Annual SAG Awards
Leading the red carpet arrivals was Morning Wars winner Jennifer Aniston, who stepped out in a stunning full-length white gown, which featured a subtle cowl-neckline and rouching throughout the middle of the bodice.
While the glittering affair is just one of several soirees taking place throughout the awards season, it’s unique in that actors are the ones voting on the categories this time round.
Jennifer Aniston
Getty
What’s more, following suit of the Oscars and the Emmys, this year’s SAG awards featured no host, but rather it had ambassadors Logan Browning and Joey King.
This year’s ceremony also saw 'The Irishman' star Robert De Niro honored with the 2019 SAG Life Achievement Award.
In addition to covering all the glitz and glamour from the red carpet, New Idea revealed the names of the winners as the awards were handed out.