Below is the list of the nominees in every category – the winner's names will be updated in bold when they are revealed.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag