Poor Deb was tricked into thinking she would hold the 'deadly' yet mythical creature for a feature on the international news program, thanks to some hilarious locals.

Dressed in heavy, protective clothing, the Scottish journo was briefed by koala carers.

'I'm a bit worried about why I need this level of protection,' Debi admitted, after learning that a drop bear is a dangerous sub-species of the koala.

'They're bigger. They've got longer claws. They've actually got small fangs, and the really interesting thing about the fangs is they omit a mild venom,' Debi's told.

'The third most common injury we see in tourists visiting Australia is actually from drop bear attacks.'

Debi then turns to the camera herself, telling viewers, 'It’s called a drop bear because they drop out of the trees to attack people.”

'I’m trying not to be worried because I’ve been told that he can sense if I’m worried,' she continued.

Debi soon began to panic, and the men came to her rescue.

She quickly learned that she'd been royally stitched up. 'F--king Aussies,' she laughed.