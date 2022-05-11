Scott and Jenny began dating at 16. Getty

Once back together, the pair stayed that way – officially marrying when they were 21. Now, they share two daughters: Abbey and Lily.

In August 2018, Jenny was living a quiet suburban life in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire when she got a call from the newly appointed Prime Minister – who just so happened to be her husband.

“Jen… I think you should go get the kids from school and just get down here,” Scomo told Jenny, according to 9Honey.

Within hours, the three girls were on their way to Canberra. A month later, the entire family had settled into Kirribilli House.

Scott and Jenny visiting NSW's Central Coast in April 2022. Instagram

From then on, Jenny's life turned on its head. Suddenly, she was Australia’s ‘first lady’ and went from a simple suburb existence to whipping up last-minute pavlovas for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their 2018 royal tour.

“They were delightful,” she said of the Sussexes. “We had afternoon tea together. I thought I would make them a pavlova,” she told 9Honey, recalling making a marshmallow pav from the Australian Women’s Weekly cookbook.

“I got it out of the oven at 1am… one of those moments where you go, ‘life is a bit crazy to decide to do things late at night’.”

Royal pavlovas aside, registered nurse Jenny is intent on maintaining some familial normalcy with her girls, preferring not to get involved in politics.

Scott and Jenny share two kids, Abbey and Lily. Getty

“I’m not a fan of politics,” she said during the 60 Minutes interview. “I just find it too much, too ruthless, too much going on.”

She added that her husband is “married to the job”, but she will “never” consider a career in politics for herself.

Regardless of the result of the upcoming federal election, Jenny insists she and their daughters will stand firmly by the current PM’s side.

“If we lose, life just goes on.”