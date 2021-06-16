Scott Morrison met the queen for an uninterrupted discussion. Getty

Morrison is currently in the UK as a guest at the G7 leaders summit, which was held over the weekend in Cornwall.

On Tuesday, the Aussie PM utilised his UK jaunt to put in some time with the Head of the Commonwealth, The Queen.

During their interaction, the Queen said to Morrison: "I didn't see you, in Cornwall?"

Scott quickly replied: "No that was just the G7 members... We're an extension partner."

He then added: "You were quite the hit... everyone was talking about you at dinner the next night."

Scott Morrison's meeting with the Queen turns awkward. Getty

"Oh lord, were they really?" She replied.

This marked the second time Scott Morrison has met the Queen - the first time she hosted an audience with him was in 2019 when he brought along his wife Jenny.

At that meeting, he gifted Her Majesty a signed copy of Winx: Greatest of All Racehorses, written by Andrew Rule.

A fan of horses herself, the present undoubtedly went down well.

Scott Morrison previously met with the Queen in 2019. Getty

It's been a busy few days for The Queen who also attended a reception for the G7 leaders at The Eden Project on Friday.

Then on Saturday she witnessed the annual Trooping the Colour parade, which was scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

And on Sunday, she met with the President and First Lady of the United States - Joe and Jill Biden, again at Windsor Castle.

Yes, the 95-year-old continues to work as hard as ever - and clearly the world's leaders are noticing it!

This story was originally published on our sister site, Now to Love.