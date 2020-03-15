Prime Minister Scott Morrison says schools and universities will remain open amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Getty

"As the British chief medical officer observed over the last couple of days, the issue of wide scale closure of schools, and it may seem counter-intuitive, but the advice is this could be a very negative thing in terms of impacting on how these (epidemic) curves operate, for two reasons.

"When you take children out of school and put them back in the broader community, the ability for them to potentially engage with others increases that risk. That's the understanding we had.

There have been a total of 280 cases of COVID-19 across Australia, with three people dead. Getty

"Also issues of herd immunity which relate to children. The other is the disruption impact that could have and put at great risk the availability of critical workers such as nurses, doctors and others who are essential in the community because they would have to remain home and look after their children.

"So while it may seem counterintuitive, there (are) very good reasons why you would not be moving to broadscale closures of schools. That could make the situation worse, not better.

Gatherings of more than 500 people to be cancelled, says PM Scott Morrison. Getty

"The states and territories are not moving in that direction."

Morrison confirmed that the issue would be reassessed on Friday.