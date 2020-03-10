WATCH: Angry Scott Cam loses his cool in TV interview - 'None of your business!'
The star is cornered over his $350,000 government job
TV handyman Scott Cam has lost his cool in a heated interview on Sky News about his $350,000 taxpayer-funded National Careers Ambassador role.
The star, who has pocketed the tidy sum for the contract despite mounting press about the perceived low profile of his campaign, was in fighting form when he was confronted about the number of promotional engagements, he has done to meet his contract.
The star said his active duties for the contract had only begun this month and insisted that was always the plan.
‘If you did your homework and knew what you were talking about, you’d know that all of the tours and appointments that we’re going to are school or TAFE based and over the summer all of those facilities are closed,’ he snapped when asked on air about his performance.
‘I think that would be a waste of taxpayer money if I was standing at an empty school, wouldn’t you?
‘We always planned to start this tour in February, February and March, that was always the case, so all you’ve got to do is ask the questions before making the statements.’
Pressed on whether his obscenely large salary was good value for taxpayer dollars, Scott indicated that he was paid what he was worth to the government, insisting ‘that is the value of the brand and the profile that the government saw fit to pay me’.
And that’s when things got even more awkward. Asked about how the deal came about, Scott was not forthcoming.
‘My management and the government discussed the fee, that’s none of your business that’s a commercial arrangement and how that came about is between my management, myself and the government,’ he snapped.
‘The amount is taxpayers’ business. How it came about is my business.’
