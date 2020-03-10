Scott is forced to defend himself Sky News

‘I think that would be a waste of taxpayer money if I was standing at an empty school, wouldn’t you?

‘We always planned to start this tour in February, February and March, that was always the case, so all you’ve got to do is ask the questions before making the statements.’

Oh dear.

Pressed on whether his obscenely large salary was good value for taxpayer dollars, Scott indicated that he was paid what he was worth to the government, insisting ‘that is the value of the brand and the profile that the government saw fit to pay me’.

And that’s when things got even more awkward. Asked about how the deal came about, Scott was not forthcoming.

‘My management and the government discussed the fee, that’s none of your business that’s a commercial arrangement and how that came about is between my management, myself and the government,’ he snapped.

‘The amount is taxpayers’ business. How it came about is my business.’

Well that exchange isn’t exactly what you’d see on The Block, is it?