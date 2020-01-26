According to one mum's post in the group, Ravenswood School for Girls, Knox Grammar School, Scots College, St Andrew's and Highfields Preparatory & Kindergarten School have "all issued guidelines" regarding this.
The Facebook user claims that these schools have requested that families who have recently returned or will be returning from China "either get a doctor's clearance certificate or stay home for two weeks before sending kids to school".
The deadly coronavirus, which is believed to have started in a wildlife market in Wuhan, China, has forced Chinese cities into lockdown and sparked the construction of a 1000-bed hospital, to be completed in just five days.
Two people from QLD and two from NSW were reportedly placed into quarantine at an Australian hospital after arriving home from the Chinese city of Wuhun this week.
The four patients presented flu-like conditions similar to that of the virus upon their arrival.
Seven News reports that Australian researchers are "working around the clock" to develop a vaccine, however, it's expected to take up to six months to make.