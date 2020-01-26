Some schools in Australia are said to be asking students at risk of the deadly new coronavirus to stay away unless they can prove they are not infected.

So far, Australia has seen four confirmed cases of the deadly new coronavirus: in Sydney, three men aged 35, 43 and 53 remain in hospital, while in Melbourne, a man in his 50s is currently in quarantine at the Monash Medical Centre.

Now, according to users in a Facebook mums' group, some schools in Sydney, NSW, have issued 'guidelines' stating measures intended to prevent further cases from appearing.

Educational institutions are said to be asking that students who have been in affected areas be kept home at the start of the school year until they have passed the disease's incubation period, or can provide a doctor's certificate saying they are free of the virus, which has so far killed 56 people globally.