“How come a court of law can prove you guilty and then you’re saying that ‘it wasn’t me’,” Ant asks Schapelle point blank.
Struggling to maintain composure, Schapelle bites her bottom lip, before the video skips to a scene, which shows the 43-year-old bungee jumping out of a helicopter.
Speaking in the voiceover, Schapelle says: “I don’t do heights, I don’t do cold. I fear open spaces. I fear interrogation. I’ve been locked away for a very long time… I’m 43 now. I want to change my life.”
The show, which follows Aussie celebrities as they take on tests from the real SAS selection process, will show them being subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing, which will be push them beyond their limits.
A previous teaser shows Schapelle being unmasked at a secret location, alongside several other celebs, before they endure several brutal military-style challenges.
“Australia knows me as the drug smuggler,” Schapelle says in the voiceover, before reiterating: “I want to change my life.”
Follow-up footage shows the 43-year-old being led through barren terrain in a chain gang-style procession, before one contestant is seemingly dragged through the mud.
Once again, the second video show Ant publicly berating Schapelle, before he says in the voiceover: “This is completely unscripted and one hundred per cent real!
“We’re going to find out who they really are… and so will they,” he says.