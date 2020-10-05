Schapelle Corby (pictured) has been forced to relive the horror of being locked up in a Balinese jail on the Channel 7 military-style reality show, SAS Australia. Seven

“How come a court of law can prove you guilty and then you’re saying that ‘it wasn’t me’,” Ant asks Schapelle point blank.

Struggling to maintain composure, Schapelle bites her bottom lip, before the video skips to a scene, which shows the 43-year-old bungee jumping out of a helicopter.

Speaking in the voiceover, Schapelle says: “I don’t do heights, I don’t do cold. I fear open spaces. I fear interrogation. I’ve been locked away for a very long time… I’m 43 now. I want to change my life.”

In a new sneak peek video, Schapelle (left) fights back tears after being yelled at by an ex-Special Forces Soldier. Seven

The show, which follows Aussie celebrities as they take on tests from the real SAS selection process, will show them being subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing, which will be push them beyond their limits.

A previous teaser shows Schapelle being unmasked at a secret location, alongside several other celebs, before they endure several brutal military-style challenges.

“Australia knows me as the drug smuggler,” Schapelle says in the voiceover, before reiterating: “I want to change my life.”

Schapelle's upcoming stint on Channel Seven’s reality show SAS Australia could be her toughest venture since being released from jail. Seven

Follow-up footage shows the 43-year-old being led through barren terrain in a chain gang-style procession, before one contestant is seemingly dragged through the mud.

Once again, the second video show Ant publicly berating Schapelle, before he says in the voiceover: “This is completely unscripted and one hundred per cent real!

“We’re going to find out who they really are… and so will they,” he says.