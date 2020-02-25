RELATED: Scarlett Johansson: Meet my new man!

Why We Love ScarJo

Scarlett came from humble beginnings with indie film roles during her teenage years. She got her big break in 2003 when she played the unforgettable Charlotte in Lost In Translation, and it instantly launched her into superstardom. The world took notice of her unique on-screen appeal and we couldn’t get enough! Just like that, the award-winning actress became a Hollywood sex symbol and fashion icon.

Since then, she’s starred in multiple films and Broadway musicals, proving how versatile she is as an actress and a singer. But it was her debut as Marvel’s Black Widow in Iron Man 2 that kicked her career into high gear! She plays an important part in The Avengers movies, but one of her more notable performances was for a voice-acting role in Spike Jonze’s Her.

Top 15 Looks: Scarlett Johansson With Short Hair

Scarlett is a total hair chameleon! She has a classic heart-shaped face, which gives her endless possibilities for wearing her hair. So, what convinced her to chop it all off? She confessed in an interview with Refinery29: “I [was] always stuffing it under a wig, so I just cut it off. Everybody kept saying, ‘Don’t cut your hair! You might hate it!’ But, then I thought, why am I letting other people tell me what to do?”

If you want to be as fierce as ScarJo, we’ve compiled the best images to inspire your next haircut along with what face shapes suit each style!

Getty

15. Wavy Blonde Updo (2002)

Why We Love It: This tousled up hairstyle is gentle, playful, and effortless to achieve with the right layers!

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

Getty

14. Twisted Updo (2005)

Why We Love It: This look adds a feminine twist to her short updo with side-swept bangs and short sides.

Face Shape: Round, heart-shaped, or oval

Getty

13. Puffy Updo (2010)

Why We Love It: Voluminous and powerful, this combed back hairstyle has everyone standing at attention!

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

13. Puffy Updo (2010)

Why We Love It: Voluminous and powerful, this combed back hairstyle has everyone standing at attention!

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

Getty

12. Redhead Bed Head (2011)

Why We Love It: ScarJo serves us some Natasha Romanoff realness with her messy redhead look.

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

Getty

11. Beachy Bob (2011)

Why We Love It: Breezy and sun-kissed, this short, layered lob brightened up the red carpet at the Academy Awards!

Face Shape: All face shapes

Getty

10. Braided Bombshell (2012)

Why We Love It: ScarJo rocks this regal crown of braids fit for a queen!

Face Shape: Round, heart-shaped, and oval

Getty

9. Wet And Wild (2014)

Why We Love It: Her wet hair look is dripping with gorgeousness, highlighting all the different hues of her natural hair.

Face Shape: Round, heart-shaped, and oval

Getty

8. Ombre Pixie Undercut (2015)

Why We Love It: This tapered, swirly hairstyle is proof that you can be edgy and elegant at the same time!

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

Getty

7. Side Swept Bangs

Why We Love It: ScarJo reminds us that all you need is a tinge of fringe to frame your face perfectly!

Face Shape: Round, heart-shaped, or oval

Getty

6. Brunette Beauty

Why We Love It: Her brown hair flows into a lovely shape that compliments her cheekbones and sharp jawline.

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

Getty

5. Ombre Pixie Buzz Cut (2017)

Why We Love It: Scarlett puts some flair into her hair with highlighted tips that give off shiny gradients like no other.

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

Getty

4. Cropped At The Top (2017)

Why We Love It: Few women are brave enough to cut off large chunks of their hair, but we’re living for ScarJo’s cropped look!

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

Getty

3. Side-Swept Updo (2017)

Why We Love It: Mixed with hues of brown and blonde, this delicate style is easy on the eyes with its feathered layers.

Face Shape: Round, heart-shaped, or oval

Getty

2. Slicked Back (2017)

Why We Love It: This clean and chic hairdo is memorable for its fashion-forward style and simplicity.

Face Shape: Round or heart-shaped

Getty

1. Hollywood Glam (2004)

Why We Love It: This glamorous hairstyle is versatile and voluptuous – perfect for a total vixen like ScarJo!

Face Shape: All shapes

Getty

Go Short!

As long as you pick a hairstyle that suits your face and lifestyle, there’s nothing to be afraid of. Going short may seem intimidating at first, but if you’ve got the ScarJo confidence to back it up, we’re sure you can rock it like a pro!

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson’s hilarious reaction to her 72-year-old lookalike