Look at those hot sausage rolls! Instagram

“So I lashed out on a sausage roll maker... I call it $29 well spent. And my quesadilla maker, pie-maker, and poffertjies machine are desperate for another gadget to hang out with in the inaccessible corner cupboard,” he wrote.

Then, Matt had a stroke of pastry genius.

With a little help from his daughter, Matt used the sausage roll maker to create apple pies.

Matt used the machine to make apple pies. Instagram

Very McDonald’s-esque.

“I couldn’t be prouder... making apple pies in the sausage roll maker with puff was pretty good but when my daughter suggested using up the filo in the freezer with the last of the filling, we were on to a winner!” he wrote.

“Buttery, crispy and crunchy outside with apple filling that was hot but was done, well before the filling reached molten-lava, bubble-wrap roof-of-mouth hot.”

Matt Preston's apple pies are genius. Instagram

You can make donuts in it too! Facebook

This kind of creative adaptation isn’t reserved for professional chefs; owners of the sausage roll maker everywhere have been getting creative with the appliance.

In a Facebook group dedicated to the machine – yes, you heard right – we’ve seen chocolate éclairs, jam donuts and pizza pockets too.