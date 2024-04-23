The Best-Ever Curried Sausages
An old favourite - and this is the only recipe you'll EVER need!
Sausage & Vegetable Casserole
Meaty sausage and chunky vegetables baked into a savoury tomato sauce.
Easy Pork Sausage Curry
When you only have time for a store-bought sausage dinner, quickly turn it into this spicy, creamy curry. It only takes 20 minutes to make and is gluten-free!
Simple Sausage Paella
A simple paella recipe that's as colourful as it is flavourful. Low in fat and diabetes friendly.
Chicken and Sausage Pie
Dig into this hearty pie, with chicken and sausage cooked in a creamy filling. Sure to please!
Lamb Sausage Pasta Bake
If you love sausages, and you love pasta, this dish is for you! You'll wonder why you haven't combined the two before.
Sausages in Onion and Bacon Gravy
Sausages in gravy is comfort at its most comforting. Draw the curtains and cuddle up with this old school favourite.
Mexican Sausage Rolls
Party starters – these irresistible, Mexican-style nibbles are a real winner and won't break the bank.
