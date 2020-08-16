So who exactly has signed up for what is no doubt borderline punishment for them and gripping entertainment for those of us watching at home?

Well, the cast list is nothing if not unexpected!

Scroll on to see every official celebrity announcement so far.

Channel Seven

SCHAPELLE CORBY

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby is the most surprising yet intriguing additions. The 43-year-old found notoriety in 2005 when she was arrested and convicted of smuggling 4.1kg of marijuana in Bali. She served nine years in prison before being released in 2014 and deported back to Australia in 2017.

Channel Seven

HONEY BADGER

Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins shot to fame playing rugby union for Australia as part of the Wallabies. However, he is most well known to reality TV pundits for being The Bachelor in 2018, where he infamously chose no one in the show’s finale, leaving finalists Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley heartbroken.

Channel Seven

ROXY JACENKO

Regularly flaunting her lavish lifestyle on Instagram, Roxy Jacenko is a PR maven who founded Sweaty Betty and is married to disgraced businessman Oliver Curtis, with whom she shares two children: Pixie and Hunter. This isn’t her first foray into reality TV as she’s also competed on Celebrity Apprentice and briefly had her own show I am Roxy.

Channel Seven

CANDICE WARNER

Candice Warner is former elite sportstar who was an Ironwoman champion. Since retiring from the field, she is now happily married to cricket star David Warner and the pair are doting parents to their three kids Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose.

Channel Seven

MERRICK WATTS

As a longtime comedian, Merrick Watts can always see the funny side of life. During his career, he’s enjoyed successful stints in radio, stand-up and dipped into the acting world with guest roles on All Saints and Underbelly.