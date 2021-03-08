Ant Middleton and Sabrina Fredrick on the last season of SAS. Instagram

According to New Idea’s insiders, the quasi-military reality hit could be about to lose one of its most high-profile new recruits!

It’s believed NRL bad boy, former Rabbitohs player Sam Burgess, had only just struck a $150,000 deal to join the line-up before his recent shock arrest.

“Sam’s involvement is all in the air now, and whether Channel Seven can take that risk on someone like him remains to be seen,” says an insider, adding: “It’s a bit of a ‘watch this space’ situation.”

Sam Burgess may receive the seasons highest fee.

Last month, the 32-year-old father-of-two was arrested after he allegedly failed a roadside drug test.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported Sam was charged with driving an unregistered car and police allege he returned a positive drug test for cocaine.

According to a source, Sam’s $150,000 fee is the highest of anyone else in this year’s cast, which is rumoured to include some big local names.

Michael Clarke is rumoured to be appearing on the show. Instagram

If Sam is removed, NRL fans will be pleased to know former Bulldogs forward, Sonny Bill Williams, 35, is in negotiations to join the show, alongside controversial former My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans, 48, and Olympic champion Ian Thorpe, 38.

The insider also adds that former Aussie cricketer Michael Clarke, 39, has agreed to take part.

And in a cunning twist, casting agents are believed to be enticing his ex, House Rules star Kyly, also 39, to sign up for the series, too.

