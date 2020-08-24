Roxy Jacenko (pictured) is among the first celebrities revealed as contestants on Channel Seven’s SAS Australia. Seven

The insider continued: “Roxy knows Schapelle is a force to be reckoned with, as she is so mentally and physically strong.

“Roxy wanted to be the alpha female, but Schapelle immediately stole her thunder,” they added.

Channel Seven has already revealed several other big names from their lineup for the reality show, which puts celebrities to the ultimate mental and physical test.

Rumour has it Schapelle (pictured) and Roxy have been at loggerheads during filming. Seven

Based on the UK TV series SAS: Who Dares Wins and kicking off in October, the Australian version of SAS: Australia will follow the celebrity recruits as they attempt to take on the SAS selection process.

Among the mix of celebs who have signed up for the challenge is Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins, who shot to fame playing rugby union for Australia as a member of the Wallabies.

However, he is most well-known to reality TV pundits for being The Bachelor in 2018, where he infamously chose no one in the show’s finale, leaving finalists Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley heartbroken.

Among the mix of celebs who have signed up for the challenge is Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins (pictured), who shot to fame playing rugby union for Australia as a member of the Wallabies. Seven

Also appearing on the show is former Ironwoman champion Candice Warner, who is now happily married to cricket star David Warner.

Comedian Merrick, who has enjoyed stints in radio, stand-up and dipped into the acting world with guest roles on All Saints and Underbelly, has also put his hand up for the challenge.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!