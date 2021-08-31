SAS is officially hitting our screens on September 13th. Channel Seven

The intense cast list for the show was revealed in April, and elite ex-Special Forces soldiers Ant Middleton, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Ollie Ollerton are all back for another season as the Directing Staff (DS).

Channel Seven has also announced the 18 famous faces tackling the military course.

The most notable stars who will attempt to push their minds and bodies to the limits without fear are Lisa and Grant Kenny's son Jett Kenny, 27, Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland, 32, TV chef Manu Feildel, 47, and NRL player Sam Burgess, 32.

Other surprising contestants who will brave the military-style show are actress Isabelle Cornish, 26, billionaire Geoffrey Edelsten's ex-wife Brynne Edelsten, 38, and Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson, 26.

On SAS' release day post, its future contestants commented their excitement by claiming they're ready for the challenge.

Survivor star Jessica Peris wrote, "I'm ready 🙌🔥🔥," and Erin Holland confidently proclaimed, "Bring it 👏."

Are the celebrities ready for their biggest test? Instagram

Ever a proud mum, Lisa Curry shared a comment on the page to support Jett. She wrote, "Can't wait 👊."

The show's former Special Forces soldier Ollie Ollerton commented, "STANDBY!!!! 🔥."

Perhaps Ollie wants to warn his new group of contestants to keep their wits about them before embarking on maybe the most harrowing journey of their lives.

So, it appears the bets are on! Let the games begin…

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.