Alicia is said to be on the receiving end of verbal abuse.

“It was totally unacceptable. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing. I don’t care what the circumstances are, you cannot talk to people like that – especially a woman,” the famous recruit vents.

They even go as far as to say Ant should be removed from the reality program entirely. “Ant needs to go. He’s already been called out for his behaviour in the UK.”

Without a doubt, Ant has proven to be one the show’s most polarising characters and has made no shortage of headlines. In March, it was announced he had been dropped from the UK series of the show, SAS: Who Dares Wins, after he made controversial comments about the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

The UK’s Channel 4 announced Ant, who hosted the show between 2015 and 2020, was dropped over his “personal conduct”. In a statement, Channel 4 said that it had “become clear that our views and values are not aligned”.

In May, Ant also opened about his “alcohol-fuelled mistake” that led to him spending time in jail back in 2013.

“I spent four months in prison for the assault of two police officers outside a nightclub,” the published author explained of the situation, which saw him convicted of unlawful wounding of one police officer and of common assault upon a second in 2013. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, but only served four.

In 2015, Ant told the UK’s Mirror that he was “filled with remorse” over the shocking incident, which he says resulted from the difficulties involved with transitioning from military to civilian life.

