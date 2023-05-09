Channel Seven

This 32-year-old is a former AFL Women's (AFLW) player and currently works as an AFL field commentator.

You might also recognize her from her two stints on Survivor Australia.

The question is, will SAS Australia be tougher?

You can follow Abbey on Instagram here.

Anthony Mundine

This world champion boxer and former National Rugby League player is sure to be a tough nut to crack, but will he last the length of the course?

You can follow Anthony on Instagram here.

Boyd Cordner

Boyd is another retired National Rugby star who was praised by the public for prioritizing his health and taking a step back from the sport after repeated concussions.

You can follow Boyd on Instagram here.

Cassie Sainsbury

Will this convicted criminal be able to rehash her image?

If you don't recognise her name - you might recognise her nickname - Cocaine Cassie.

The 28-year-old was caught trying to smuggle 5.8kg of cocaine out of Columbia back in 2017 and spent four long years in a Columbian jungle as a result.

You can follow Cassie on Instagram here.

Dr. Craig Challen

Dr. Craig Challen is a real-life hero, having played a significant role in the Tham Luang cave rescue and saving the lives of twelve teenagers and one adult.

In recognition of his efforts, he was named joint winner of Australian of the Year.

Craig McLachlan

This 57-year-old actor was charged with 13 counts of indecent and common law assault, stemming from his time starring in the Melbourne production of the Rocky Horror Show in 2014.

He was found not guilty on all charges in 2020.

You can follow Craig on Instagram here.

Jason Akermanis

Jason joins the ranks of fellow former sports stars as a former AFL player for the Brisbane Bears, Brisbane Lions, and the Western Bulldogs.

He is also a Brownlow Medallist.

You can follow Jason on Instagram here.

Lindy Klim

This recruit is certified royalty!

Lindy's uncle was the King of Denpasar and she grew up in the palace before moving to Tasmania at the age of three.

She is also known for her former relationship with Olympic swimmer Michael Klim, whom she shares three children with.

You can follow Lindy on Instagram here.

Mahalia Murphy

Mahalia is from Western Sydney and has represented Australia in both rugby union and rugby league.

She currently plays for the Bulldogs.

You can follow Mahalia on Instagram here.

Matthew Mitcham

Matthew Mitcham

Matthew Mitcham is a 35-year-old Olympic Gold Diver who made headlines in 2008 when he became the first male Australian to win the event since 1924. Mitcham has spoken openly about his addictions to alcohol and crystal meth in a bid to cope with mental illness during his diving career but has been clean since retiring from the sport in 2016. These days, the Olympic medal holder spends his time helping athletes with goal-setting and working in the diversity and inclusion space. He married his husband, Luke Rutherford, in 2020.

Peter Bol

Another recruit, another drama.

This Olympic runner currently holds the national record for the 800-meter sprint but was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

But, in February, the ban was lifted.

"I have NEVER in my life purchased, researched, possessed, administered or used synthetic EPO, or any other prohibited substance, and new will," Peter said in a statement at the time.

You can follow Peter on Instagram here.

Stephanie Rice

She won gold medals for Australia in swimming at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and now this Order of Australia Medal recipient is heading to the Middle East for SAS.

You can follow Stephanie on Instagram here.

Tim Robarbs

After wife Anna took part in last year's season of SAS, it comes as no surprise that Tim wanted a turn.

Best known for being Australia's first-ever Bachelor, we wonder if he will soon be known for something else?

You can follow Tim on Instagram here.

Zima Anderson

Zima Anderson is a 25-year-old actress who is known for Neighbours and Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries.

You can follow Zima on Instagram here.