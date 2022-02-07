Barry Hall turns up the heat in one SAS Australia promo. Seven

There, they will eat, sleep and train together in punishing conditions, with no allowances or exceptions made for their celebrity status or gender.

Guiding recruits through the most gruelling course yet is Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and returning DS Ollie Ollerton, joined for the first time by retired US Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott.

The DS will push the celebrities beyond their limits, subjecting them to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing.

Some recruits will reach breaking point and withdraw, begging the question: Who will have the mental strength to tough it out to the end?

Prior to the announcement of the highly-anticipated season debut, SAS Australia has been building the excitement with a slew of sneak peeks as to what this year's selection process will entail - including recruits being lit on fire, being forced to escape a waterlogged car, and having to scale a monstrous 80-metre-high waterfall.

This year's crop of celebrities features a mixed bag of sports stars, reality TV contestants, and more, including former Bachelor and Survivor Australia alumn Locky Gilbert, fellow Bachie star Anna Heinrich, Fat Pizza creator Pauly Fenech, AFL Commentator Wayne Carey, rugby superstar Ellia Green, and Aussie model Simone Holtznagel, who also featured on I'm a Celebrity... Get me out of Here!.

There's also set to be some major clashes between this year's celebs, with one trailer showing tensions boiling between Pauly Fenech and Locky Gilbert.

"If we're on your team, I don't trust you," Locky can be heard saying to Pauly while they're sitting in a moving vehicle during one teaser.

Pauly and Locky clash throughout the new season of SAS Australia. Seven

Later, during a challenge, Locky snaps at the Housos star, telling him: "Oh my god, Pauly - you're a liability!"

Sparks will also fly between the show's famously hard-headed Directing Staff and contestant Richard Buttrose.

Let the games begin!

SAS Australia starts Monday, February 21 at 7.30 pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.