Sam Burgess is currently leading SportsBet tips. Seven

It's no surprise that Sam is currently on top, with the 32-year-old consistently nailing many of the brutal challenges thrown at recruits throughout the season.

Even ex-recruit Kerri Pottharst is backing the dad of two, saying that she was in awe of Sam's ability to lead the group during her time on the show.

"I really was impressed with Sam's leadership," she told New Idea.

"I thought he really had a presence without trying to have a presence. You just respected him for the things that would come out of his mouth."

She continued, "I definitely respected him as a leader in the group. Not that he even really was in any leadership role, but it's just a natural thing for him, I think."

Kerri said she was "impressed by Sam's leadership". Seven

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs player has also managed to impress the notoriously harsh Directing Staff, who commended Sam on his admirable work ethic during challenges.

"My work ethic comes from my dad," Sam explained.

"We lost him when we were quite young, which was sad, but he taught me enough when he passed away for me to carry it on," he added while becoming visibly emotional.

Sam said his work ethic comes from his dad. Seven

Sam himself may have even dropped a hint that he sees the competition through until the very end after speaking of his SAS experience after filming wrapped.

"There was a moment when I thought I genuinely believed it was too much, but I broke through," he was been quoted as saying.

"You have to learn to enjoy the pain of it," he added.

That certainly sounds like the words of someone who fought through to the final selection!

Which of our celeb recruits will make it through the final selection? Seven

As for our other recruits at the top of the SportsBet ladder, it's fair to assume that those with sporting backgrounds - such as John and Heath - are both physically fit and are accustomed to the strict discipline needed to undergo such an intense program.

When speaking of his experience on the show, John described it as being "the worst and best experience of my life."

"I was able to delve back into the mindset I used as an athlete and grow and refine it to help me, post-show, to be a better human," he said.

As to whether this indicates that he (and the rest of the remaining recruits) did in fact complete the final selection, we will just have to wait and see!