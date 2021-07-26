Sam opened up about his recent controversies during an interrogation on the show. Seven

In recent years, Sam has made headlines following his divorce with Phoebe, after five years of marriage. The two co-parent their two children Poppy and Billy together.

Sam drew attention again in February this year, after he was found guilty of intimidation against Phoebe's father Mitchell Hooke. However, that decision was later overturned in the New South Wales District Court.

In May, Sam pleaded guilty to three traffic offences, including driving with traces of cocaine in his system.

Brynne also made some confessions of her own. Seven

The trailer also featured Brynne Edelsten, where she confessed: "I am more than just Geoffrey's ex-wife."

"I'm not a gold digger - I can get through anything," she added.

Former Home and Away star Dan Ewing was also filmed in the trailer as he ran down the side of a steep cliff, as well as tennis champion Alicia Molik as she ran through the wilderness.

SAS Australia will premiere after the Olympics. Seven

The new season of SAS Australia premieres after the Olympics, where 18 Aussie celebrities will take on one of the toughest tests of their lives.

The series will also star Ironman Jett Kenny, celebrity chef Manu Feildel, volleyball champion Kerri Pottharst, singer Pete Murray and tennis star Mark Philippoussis.

Ant Middleton, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Ollie Ollerton will return to direct the recruits as they face a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process.