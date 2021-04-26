Lisa is planning to join her son on SAS: Australia, which airs later this year. Instagram

“She’s pushing to enter as an intruder – it’s the first time anything like that has been done on SAS,” says the source, noting that it would be “absolute TV gold”.

Interestingly the source says Lisa, who turns 59 in May, now has her heart firmly set on young Jett becoming Australia’s next big star.

“Jett has been a surf lifesaver almost all his life like his Ironman champion dad Grant Kenny, and is missing this year’s Australian Championships to be on SAS. Lisa sees the bigger picture, and is secretly hoping Hollywood will come calling. She knows everything hinges on his success on SAS.”

The insider insists Jett is set to pocket around $40,000 should he make it through the gruelling course to the end, while Lisa, if she enters as an intruder, could earn a whopping $50,000 if a deal is done.

“She’s in training to join the ranks. But like any mum, she’s a little worried Jett may not want his mother around.”

Jett, who takes after his athletic mother and is an ironman as well as a model, as announced with a lone line of celebs for upcoming SAS Australia season.

The 27-year-old will star alongside names like Dan Ewing, Manu Feildel, Sam Burgess, and Brynne Edelsten.

Elite ex-Special Forces soldiers Ant Middleton, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Ollie Ollerton will all return for the season as the Directing Staff (DS).