For everyday Aussies, the world of social media influencing is divisive. Some love them, some hate them...

For health and wellness influencer Sarah Stevenson (a.k.a Sarah's Day), this statement rings true.

Most recently, she's come under public fire regarding a persistently teased 'life changing' announcement. Taking to her Instagram Story, she said, "I will be sharing some big life updates that will essentially take up a lot of my time for the next few years and change our life really, forever."

The 'life changing' announcement in question? She's bought a holiday house.

WATCH: Sarah's Day shares she's bought a "photo shoot" house.