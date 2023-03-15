Most recently, she's come under public fire regarding a persistently teased 'life changing' announcement. Taking to her Instagram Story, she said, "I will be sharing some big life updates that will essentially take up a lot of my time for the next few years and change our life really, forever."
WATCH: Sarah's Day shares she's bought a "photo shoot" house.
Sharing the news to her 1.54 million YouTube followers, she was quickly met with criticism regarding the nature of the purchase.
"Hardly call that life changing lmao. What a privilege in the actual crisis that most people are living in at the moment," one commenter wrote.
According to Sarah, the property will act as a holiday house for friends and family, as well as a setting "for photoshoots".
"Imagine taking up a house for photo shoots instead of allowing other people to get homes or get a rental home. She's so out of touch," another commenter wrote.
The family of four will have a second house to spend time in.
Instagram
In her announcement video, the mum-of-two shared, "I've always wanted to create a space where you walk in and you feel inspired, and passionate, and just excited to take your photos or do your videos."
Before sharing this news, however, she also disclaimed, "I was debating filming the end of this video...I never want it to come across like I'm bragging, or glamourising my life."
While this sentiment has been appreciated by some - "I felt the suspense and adrenaline rush (then crash) as you talked it through! PHEW! Biggest congrats guys," a YouTube commenter wrote - the general consensus regarding the announcement seems to be critical.
Sarah's Day is a holistic health and fitness YouTuber.
Instagram
"Wow, the privilege of being able to have a spare house just for photos. I can barely afford my rent increase," an Instagram commenter wrote on a repost of the news.
With the cost of living climbing, it's no secret that the 30-year-old is monetarily comfortable due to her lucrative work.
With renovations on the house said to take up to three years, fans are expecting more updates on the spare property in the future.