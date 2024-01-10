Sarah and Dave look glamorous at the season 4 premier of Succession in May 2023. Getty

How did Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson meet?

Sarah and Dave started as close friends and remained that way for years.

"We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic," Snook shared with Vogue Australia.

"We’ve just never been single at the same time."

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, Sarah and Dave found themselves quarantining together. It was during this time they fell in love.

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she said.

This photo remains the only image of Sarah's baby. Getty

When did Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson get married?

After getting engaged on Halloween in 2020, Sarah and Dave got married in February 2021 in the backyard of her home in Brooklyn, New York.

In her interview with Vogue Australia, Sarah revealed she was the one who proposed...

"I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard," she said.

Does Sarah Snook have kids?

Sarah and Dave have one child together, a baby girl. The two announced the pregnancy at the season 4 premiere of Succession in May 2023.

She later took to Instagram to share a photo of her newborn while watching the series finale.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support," Snook captioned the image.

Sarah didn't reveal the gender of her baby until the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024.

"She's the best," Sarah said in the red carpet.

"She's standing. Not walking yet, but she's standing supported. She's great. I love her."

Dave shared this photo of him and his son to Instagram in 2017. Instagram

Does Dave Lawson have another kid?

Yes, Dave has another child, a son, from his previous relationship. Dave's son, George, is 12 years old.

During a podcast episode of Funny Failure, Dave shared that becoming a dad was the best thing to happen to him.

"I can't have regrets because I wouldn't have [my son]. It's that problem, if you go back in time and change one thing. A lot of it comes back to being a dad. If I change one thing … I wouldn't want to risk undoing that," Dave said.

Have Sarah and her husband worked together?

Back in 2018, Sarah made a guest appearance on Dave's online talk show, Dave's Shed Show.

Seperate from this, the couple has also working on the short film Pause together. Sarah both starred in and directed the film. In that same interview with Vogue Australia, Sarah revealed that this marked a turning point in their friendship and she began to see Dave in a new light.

"That's when I was like: 'Oh, that's interesting,' " she said.