How many children does Sarah Snook have?
Sarah has one child, a baby girl. Sarah and Dave announced the pregnancy at the season 4 premiere of Succession on March 20, 2023.
“[I] brought someone I have not met, but am intimate with,” she told Extra at the time.
Sarah later gave birth, sharing the news on Instagram on May 29, 2023, by posting a photo of her watching the Succession finale with her child.
“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life,” she wrote in the caption.
“And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”
We are yet to find out the name of Sarah's child, however, she recently revealed the gender of her baby at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024.
"She's the best," Sarah said on the red carpet.
"She's standing. Not walking yet, but she's standing supported. She's great. I love her."
Sarah recently updated her profile picture on Instagram which appears to be her daughter.
It has not been confirmed that the baby in the photo is her baby girl, but the gorgeous red hair has fans convinced...
Sarah has also spoken more about her daughter in an interview with UK's Sunday Times in January 2024, discussing the sense of protection she has over her.
"She’s a very cute baby and people already go, ‘Oh, what a beautiful girl!’ And there’s a sense of protection that kicks in for me, and goes, ‘Whoa, she’s more than that. Or she will be.’ She is genuinely very cute — and I don’t think that’s just a biased mother saying that," she said.
"But I am wary of that being the language that she experiences growing up.”
