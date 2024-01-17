Beloved Australian actress Sarah Snook is best known for her roles as Shiv Roy in Succession, however, she has also had leading roles in major films such as Sister of War and Predestination.

Sarah has risen to fame for her role as Shiv Roy and is in the spotlight more than ever with her recent winnings at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics Choice Awards, AND Golden Globe Awards.

Sarah married her husband, comedian and actor Dave Lawson, in 2021 and the two later welcomed their first child together in 2023.

