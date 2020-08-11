Willow and Alex back together! Instagram

The Home and Away cast were to quick to share their joy in the comments section of both posts.

"Love this xx queens," Emily Weir a.k.a Mackenzie Booth penned.

"Babetown. Population: 2," Kestie Morassi who plays Maggie Astoni quipped.

Meanwhile veteran star Lynne McGranger commented: "Hey beautiful girls."

The two previously starred as Home and Away lovers Alex and Willow. Channel Seven

Doctor Alex bid farewell to Summer Bay back in March leaving Willow devastated and fans of the show also took to the comments to beg for her return to the show.

"I didn't realise how much I really missed you guys until now. #willexforever#bringbackalex," one fan commented.

"I’m still very disappointed that Willex aren’t together anymore. I hope Alex returns to the bay one day and make her a regular cast member. I actually love Alex, there is so much that Home and Away could have done with her character," wrote another.

One even remarked: "Willow needs Alex back, this new girl amber is leading her astray!!"

#WillexForever. Channel Seven

Shortly after her final scenes with Zoë, Sarah penned a dedication to Willow and Alex (or Willex) calling it "the most beautiful love story I’ve had the privilege of telling on screen."

"I knew how important this storyline would be to the LGBTQ community. I felt so lucky to be part of it. I hope it means more opportunities and more acceptance. Every scene was written, performed and shot with the utmost love and respect for the characters, the relationship, and the community," she wrote.

Though Sarah had many to thank for the relationship, she gave a special nod to her "partner in crime", Zoë.

"As you say Lenny Kravitz says, 'It ain’t over till it’s over'... see you on Thursday for matcha lattes & a stroll along the beach, SO grateful to have not only used our creative voices to make a difference but to have also found a lifelong friend."