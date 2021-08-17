“We’re both doing it together because we’re in lockdown." Instagram

“Welcome to Scout and Sezzi’s cooking school,” Sarah laughed as Scout cheered in the background.

“We’re both doing it together because we’re in lockdown," Sarah said, before Scout added: “Lockdown monkeys."

The two were having obvious fun as they laughed and joked as they cooked side-by-side.

The duo even took turns singing in the kitchen, and their matching grins couldn’t hide their joy as they spent time together.

Bonding in lockdown! Instagram

The series of video clips came as a result of partnership with HelloFresh, with the end result looked incredibly delicious.

“All American Honey Chicken Wing-Dings,” Sarah said after they plated up the finished dish.

“I made them with chive sauce and potatoes and salad with my little sous chef that helped me,” she said.

Sarah is step-mum to James' daughter Scout. Instagram

Sarah has opened up in the past about becoming a step-mum to nine-year-old Scout, who husband and co-star James shares with Packed To The Rafters' star Jessica Marais.

It's a role the actress has revealed, although wasn't always planned, is one she cherishes greatly.

"Covid for me I got to spend a lot of solid time with Jimmy and Scout, which was great for us as a family unit," Sarah told Nova podcast How To…Life. "We really grew together."