I don't wear a lot of makeup.

I never wear a base. I have concealer that’s very transparent. It shows skin. I’d rather show my skin, even in the least ideal circumstances, [ like] if I have a blemish. I almost always wear a smoky eye with no mascara. I always have a Laura Mercier Caviar [ Stick Eye Colour]. I wear a lip gloss and sometimes a blush. Those things can fi t into anything at any time.

I haven't spent a good deal of time thinking about age or about the passing of time.

I tend to look at life in the present. I tend to be optimistic by nature but that’s obviously challenged sometimes by circumstances in the world or personal concerns. I tend to be enthusiastic because I’m interested in things. It is not relative to age.

One of the privileges of ageing is that you can be clearer with yourself.

You’re more equipped to understand what is important [and to] try to work towards something more meaningful. I spent a lot of the past years of my life with a schedule that wasn’t my own – that I didn’t have control over – [because I was] more concerned with...pleasing people. At this point in my life I tend to be optimistic and enthusiastic because I feel more confident about making choices that are more personal. [I’m] prioritising my time, or at least attempting to, with fewer apologies.

I feel my best when I feel like myself.

Many would likely disagree with my analysis of when I look my best, but it’s when I feel most like myself. When I feel most like myself is when I am the only person involved with decorating the exterior, if that makes sense. It’s probably the case for everybody in some way, even if you’re getting a little help from somebody else.

My best tip would be to try to have the courage to be yourself.

You spend so much time in your youth [wanting] to be like everybody else. When I think, “Wow, that person really is their own person,” I want to be nearer and closer and hear from that person. That is the most attractive and most arresting quality I see in others.

