Network Ten is said to be holding crisis meetings over the poor performance of Studio 10, with rumours the show is facing the axe. Network 10

“Studio 10 has had an axe looming over it, and Ten were in complete panic mode when the show’s ratings dipped to a worrying low of 33,000 metro viewers,” a source told a local publication in March.

Ten has consistently denied the show’s demise is imminent.

Meanwhile, whispers of dissent and rivalry among the panel members have been constant. An insider backs this up, telling New Idea many of her fellow panellists “distance themselves” from Sarah.

Rumour has it there is an ongoing feud between Studio 10 stars Sarah Harris and Kerri-Anne Kennerley. Getty

“Her castmates distance themselves from her behaviour in the production office, especially KAK,” spills the insider.

Kerri-Anne joined the show in 2018 after the alleged ousting of founding hosts, Ita Buttrose and Jessica Rowe.

Since then, the 66-year-old has put plenty of noses out of joint with her opinionated remarks, and eagle-eyed viewers have noted several terse exchanges between her and Sarah.

Kerri-Anne joined the show in 2018 after the alleged ousting of founding hosts, Ita Buttrose and Jessica Rowe. Getty

During a segment last month on appropriate work from home attire, KAK seemingly made a dig at her co-host when she modelled a glitzy gold ball gown while her fellow panellists − including Sarah − wore daggy pyjamas.

“This is my loungewear, because one has to keep one’s standards up,” KAK remarked.

Last year, Sarah even admitted to a local publication that she’d questioned if she’d “made the right decision” in joining Studio 10.

“I left a job I’d had for 12 years at Channel Nine – that was a massive gamble for me!”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out Now!