Sarah Ferguson was summoned to Buckingham Palace, shortly after her ex-husband Prince Andrew was pictured at the Queen's London residence.

Sarah Ferguson shared her support for her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, following his explosive interview with BBC Newsnight. The 60-year-old posted three photos of the Duke of York on Instagram, accompanied by the following caption:

"It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs;

"Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people;

"I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth;

Sarah Ferguson penned an essay to show support for her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Instagram

"For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch;



"It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour;

"We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s ..Communicate, Compromise, Compassion."

Sarah Ferguson shared several photos of Prince Andrew on Instagram in support of his Newsnight interview. Instagram

Over the past year, Prince Andrew has been facing questions over his ties to the late Epstein, a wealthy 66-year-old American who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Last weekend, Queen Elizabeth II's 59-year-old son discussed his relationship to Epstein and the sexual assault accusations against Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.

His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have not joined their mother in making a public statement, and Palace insiders told The Telegraph that the Queen did not approve the interview.

The Queen allegedly did not approve Prince Andrew's interview with Newsnight. Getty

The Duke of York has faced a great deal of backlash since the interview and has since been forced to step back from public life.

