It comes after Sarah sent a shout out to the front line workers who are "doing unbelievable work" during the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to her Instagram, the Duchess of York shared two artworks by Charlie Mackesy which thanked key workers who are working hard during the pandemic.

"To the NHS staff, the nurses and doctors. The teachers and exhausted supermarket shelf stackers, thank you," the artwork said.

Fergie also added her own heartfelt message in her caption.

"I totally agree with @charliemackesy. The NHS, doctors, nurses and all the medical teams are doing unbelievable work and we need to support them as best we can #coronavirus" she wrote alongside the sketches.

The post prompted agreement from her followers on social media.

One wrote: “They are brilliant. I absolutely agree with you.”

Another said: “Agree. They are putting their lives on the line every day.”

Fergie shared artworks thanking NHS workers.

Fergie's post comes after Princess Eugenie has also shared an emotional tribute during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the 29-year-old shared a heartfelt message to her mum, Sarah Ferguson in honour of Mother's Day, which was celebrated on March 22 in the UK.

Captioning a number of photos, the royal wrote: "Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there.

"I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe.

"Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them. #happymothersday #happy #mother."

Eugenie shared a number of snaps to her Instagram to honour her mum.

She shared a sweet throwback photo of herself, her sister Beatrice and her mum.

Another throwback photo showed the sisters in matching denim outfits.

The final photo showed Eugenie with her mum, Sarah.

The royal's followers were thrilled at the photos, and the message struck a chord too.

One wrote: "Aaaaaw you’re very lucky to have your beautiful and unique mummy with you for her special day. Treasure her forever."

Another added: "So beautiful. We Americans love you so much. Your mum is an icon."

"Happy Mother's Day to your amazing mother," wrote a fan.

"What a beautiful family," commented another.

A fan said: "Lovely photos Eugenie! Stay safe x."

Many families will be spending time apart at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.