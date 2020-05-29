Sarah Ferguson has seemingly delighted fans by revealing that she’s teamed up with Princess Diana’s wedding designer, Elizabeth Emanuel. Getty

Taking to Instagram, Fergie confirmed that the designer would join her to read a children's book on her YouTube channel Storytime with Fergie and Friends. YouTube

Elizabeth, who created Diana’s wedding gown in 1981, later revealed on YouTube she would be reading one of her own stories, The Cat in the Box, which was based on her own kitty.

After reading her chosen book, Sarah introduced Elizabeth as her special guest, saying: “Elizabeth oh my goodness, oh how kind of you to do this.

“Isn’t it amazing after all these years through children we’re united. And thank you for doing this incredible reading, I send lots and lots of love,” she gushed.

Elizabeth replied: “Hello everyone, my name is Elizabeth Emanuel. I’m a fashion designer, I love designing frocks and I’ve made frocks for pop stars and princesses, all sorts of people.

“But I also love my cats. I was so happy to have been asked by the Duchess of York to come and read to you today about my own little cat called Newby.

“The book is called The Cat in the Box and I hope you enjoy it,” she added.