Sarah Ferguson is known not to take herself too seriously, but the Duchess of York once took a prank involving Prince Charles a little too far.
WATCH: Princess Diana laughs at Prince Charles wearing a hard hat
Back in 1987 when she was married to Prince Andrew, Fergie was on a skiing holiday with her husband, as well and Prince Charles and his wife Princess Diana.
During a photocall of the royal couples for the press, Sarah decided to have some fun.
Daily Mirror photographer Kent Gavin recalled how the incident played out in the 2013 Amazon Prime documentary Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin.
He said: “I recall on one occasion where the photocall was set up with Diana, Charles, Andrew and Fergie.
“And they were just standing there like planks on skis, which didn’t make much of a picture, did it?
The royals in the original photo
Getty
“Let’s face it, it’s like a wedding group!
“Fergie and Diana knew there was something wrong, so Fergie knocks Diana’s skis, she falls over, and the line goes down like a set of dominos.
“It upset Charles like you would not believe!”
The prince reportedly said: “Do you have to do this in front of the cameras?”
Fergie decided to mix things up half way through the photshoot
Getty
The photographer laughed as he remembered the incident.
He added: “But that’s how they were, they were having a laugh and bringing a bit of fun into the photocall.
“And of course the pictures went round the world.”
Charles, however, clearly failed to see the funny side, as he was more worried about them making fools of themselves on camera.
Fergie was known to have a strained relationship with the royal family during her time as Andrew's wife. The couple divorced in 1996, however they have always remained close.