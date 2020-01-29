Sarah Ferguson is known not to take herself too seriously, but the Duchess of York once took a prank involving Prince Charles a little too far.

Back in 1987 when she was married to Prince Andrew, Fergie was on a skiing holiday with her husband, as well and Prince Charles and his wife Princess Diana.

During a photocall of the royal couples for the press, Sarah decided to have some fun.

Daily Mirror photographer Kent Gavin recalled how the incident played out in the 2013 Amazon Prime documentary Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin.

He said: “I recall on one occasion where the photocall was set up with Diana, Charles, Andrew and Fergie.

“And they were just standing there like planks on skis, which didn’t make much of a picture, did it?