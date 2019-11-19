Sarah Ferguson penned an essay to show support for her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. Instagram

Sarah Ferguson shared several photos of Prince Andrew on Instagram in support of his Newsnight interview. Getty

"For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch;



"It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour;

"We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s ..Communicate, Compromise, Compassion."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have managed to successfully co-parent their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Getty

Over the past year, Prince Andrew has been facing questions over his ties to the late Epstein, a wealthy 66-year-old American who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Last weekend, Queen Elizabeth II's 59-year-old son discussed his relationship to Epstein and the sexual assault accusations against Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.

His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have not joined their mother in making a public statement, and Palace insiders told The Telegraph that the Queen did not approve the interview.

Queen Elizabeth II allegedly did not approve Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview. Getty

The Duke of York has faced a great deal of backlash since the interview, including having his alibi challenged by medical experts.

More on this as it develops.