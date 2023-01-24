The Duchess of York delivered a remembrance to her dear friend that called her "Sissy." Getty

"My late mother-in-law used to say 'That nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments because grief is the price we pay for love', and how right she was."

On the day of her passing on January 12, Sarah posted a tribute to Lisa Marie on Instagram.

"I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday," she began.

"You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them.

"I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."

Upon arriving in the United States for the service, Sarah told Page Six: "I think she's with Ben now."

Benjamin Keough was Lisa Marie's second child, who sadly passed away in 2020. It's been revealed that Lisa Marie has been laid to rest beside her son in the family plot in Graceland, near her father's plot.

She loved to sing, like her dad Getty

Joel Weinshanker revealed it was Lisa Marie's request before her passing away after suffering a cardiac arrest, to ensure the memorial was not sad along with other instructions.

The memorial began with a performance of "Amazing Grace" from Jason Clark and The Tennessee Mass Choir. Guns 'n' Roses frontman Axl Rose also performed a rendition of "November Rain".

The stage was beautifully decorated with bright flowers, a grand piano and stunning images of Lisa Marie.

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.