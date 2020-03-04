Other members of the royal family are also increasingly angered by the duke and duchess, including Sarah Ferguson, who is concerned that the couple are unfairly targeting her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice. Getty

Sarah – affectionately known as Fergie – was invited to the ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but she suggested in a later interview that her invitation was just the Queen’s doing, and nothing to do with Harry or Meghan.

Praising the Queen on Good Morning Britain, Fergie said: “She leads by such example and to include me is a wonderful gesture.”

Yet she quickly added: “I felt honoured and grateful for Harry and Meghan to invite me…

“It was very kind of them and I think I can’t thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking but I knew I was ready.”

Ms Tominey explained that Fergie's absence at the evening reception followed “hurtful rumours” that Harry suspected his aunt of leaking the story of then-blossoming relationship with Meghan in October 2016.

Since her snub from the wedding reception, relations seem to have deteriorated between the Yorks and the Sussexes.

With Harry and Meghan set to return to the UK in order to attend events for Commonwealth Day on March 9, all eyes will be on how they and the rest of the royal family handle the reunion.

It remains to be seen whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May, despite being invited.

An insider recently confessed there was not much clarity over whether the royal couple would be attending.

They said: “Of course Harry and Meghan will be invited, but it is up to them whether or not they choose to attend."