Sarah Ferguson has seemingly left her fans a little bit baffled after she flaunted a rather unusual piece of décor on social media.

While some enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the Duchess’ book choice, other eagle-eyed peeps were speedy to quiz her on the oversized Christmas nutcracker.

“Great book and even better that you have your FANTASTIC Nutcracker decoration still out!” one person wrote.

“I love the Nutcracker!” another person added.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a photo of a children’s book, which she later read on her YouTube series Storytime with Fergie & Friends. Instagram

A third fan simply stated: "A Christmas nutcracker...?"

Sarah launched her Storytime series about two weeks ago, and since then she has read a children’s story every day, with the help of guests including her daughter Princess Eugenie.

For her recommended reading, the princess opted for “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney, which she read while sitting on a swing in the garden.

Sarah recently shared never-seen-before photos of her sister Jane from Princess Eugenie's wedding to mark National Sibling Day.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old posted a carousel of throwback snaps, along with a heartfelt message, in which she gushed over her sister.

“There is nobody like my @janeferguson7. She is a dream of a sibling (not a pain!),” Sarah captioned a snap, which showed the sisters at the lavish affair at Royal Lodge in 2018.