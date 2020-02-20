Fergie posted a candid snap of Andrew to her Instagram in celebration of his birthday Instagram

Fergie took to Instagram in celebration of her ex-husband's birthday, which was on February 19.

"Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew," she captioned the candid snap of the Duke relaxing at home, surrounded by his two Norfolk terriers.

The photo is believed to have been taken at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which the former couple have shared since 2008 despite their divorce in 1996, and was liked by thousands of fans, with many commenting on their close relationship.

Fans are keen for Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah to reunite

One commented: "You guys seriously should get back together! #Britainsbestcouple."

Another wrote: "Why don't you both just get back together, you're closer now than you have ever been, just do it."

"Why don't you and Fergie just make up, she's at your side every step of the way, marry marry please," begged another fan.

Andrew as a young child Instagram

The Queen also publicly wished her son a happy birthday via The Royal Family Instagram account.

Two photos were published; one of Andrew as a baby and a second more recent photo.

The caption read: "On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York."