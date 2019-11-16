Fergie visits Venice flood victims. Getty

The Duchess of York can be seen playfully posing with fashion model Jodie Kidd. Getty

The photos come as the royal shared a heartfelt social media post supporting ex husband Prince Andrew “every step of the way” ahead of his BBC interview on his relationship with paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.



In a lengthy post on Instagram, Fergie wrote: “It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs.”

The photos come as the royal shared a heartfelt social media post supporting ex husband Prince Andrew. Getty

“Andrew is a true and real gentleman" says Fergie. Getty

The post continued: “Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth.”

“For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch. It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour. We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s ..Communicate, Compromise, Compassion”.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in an interview recorded at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II's 59-year-old son will discuss their relationship and the sexual assault accusations against him. The interview will air on BBC Two at 21:00 GMT on Saturday in the UK.

WATCH: Prince Andrew and Fergie's most memorable wedding moments