Fergie made many trips to Australia during her time in the royal family. Getty

“I’ll be flying [the helicopter] – I’m retaking my helicopter test and renewing my licence,” Fergie, 61, told Saga magazine.

“I’ll be talking to people in Australia about the culture, the flora and fauna of their nation.”

A move Down Under would make sense for the duchess, who has strong ties to the country.

Fergie will be brushing up on her flying skills ahead of her new TV series. Getty

Not only did the mother of two make several trips to Australia during her marriage to Prince Andrew, but her older sister, Jane, has been living here since the late ’70s.

With everything that’s going on with her ex-husband’s current legal woes, now seems like the perfect time to get away from it all!

