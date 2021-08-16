G’day, Fergie! Sarah Ferguson is moving to Australia
The Duchess is headed Down Under for work.
Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson is back in the spotlight thanks to her new novel, Her Heart for a Compass.
And, the Duchess of York appears to be lapping up every second of it. In fact, she’s announced she’s relocating to Australia to star in a new television series!
Similar in format to the 1990s BBC reality program, Challenge Anneka, the new small-screen venture, titled Duchess Down Under, sees the former royal flying around the nation in a chopper to learn more about our people and culture.
Fergie made many trips to Australia during her time in the royal family.
“I’ll be flying [the helicopter] – I’m retaking my helicopter test and renewing my licence,” Fergie, 61, told Saga magazine.
“I’ll be talking to people in Australia about the culture, the flora and fauna of their nation.”
A move Down Under would make sense for the duchess, who has strong ties to the country.
Fergie will be brushing up on her flying skills ahead of her new TV series.
Not only did the mother of two make several trips to Australia during her marriage to Prince Andrew, but her older sister, Jane, has been living here since the late ’70s.