Samantha has also suggested that Harry may be “questioning” his marriage with Meghan, and predicted it could “get nasty” until he “starts dissenting or pulling back from her”.

“What man would be happy or comfortable like that? And the minute I believe he starts dissenting or pulling back from her, I think it can get nasty unless he has a really good lawyer or they have really good counsellors,” she said of Harry.

Samantha, who shares the same dad as Meghan, also called on the Sussexes to go on an “apology tour”, following their claims of racism within the Royal Family during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan spoke about her relationship with her sister during her interview with Oprah, claiming that Samantha doesn’t “know” her.

"I think it would be very hard to 'tell-all' when you don’t know me,” the Duchess said, referring to the book Samantha published earlier this year.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know.”

Meghan added that she grew up "as an only child”, and claimed that she has not seen Samantha in “at least 18, 19 years” and “before that 10 years.”