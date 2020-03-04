Samantha Armytage shared a sweet letter from a viewer on Tuesday after she returned to work on Sunrise on after taking some time off sick.

The popular TV presenter, 43, sharing a photograph of the letter from a young admirer to her Instagram stories.

"Because there's so much awful stuff on social media, here's something lovely," she wrote over a pic of the handwritten note.

"Every Monday-Friday I wake up at 5.30am and tune in to Sunrise," Samantha's admirer, a 12-year-old boy named Joseph had written in his thoughtful letter.

"I've been watching it now for 2 years and everyday she looks so pretty and that's why I admire her. That's pretty much all I have to say," he finished.

Clearly moved, Sam responded to the letter by writing: "This is all you needed to say... thank you Joseph xx"