Samantha Armytage shared a sweet letter from a viewer on Tuesday after she returned to work on Sunrise on after taking some time off sick.
The popular TV presenter, 43, sharing a photograph of the letter from a young admirer to her Instagram stories.
"Because there's so much awful stuff on social media, here's something lovely," she wrote over a pic of the handwritten note.
"Every Monday-Friday I wake up at 5.30am and tune in to Sunrise," Samantha's admirer, a 12-year-old boy named Joseph had written in his thoughtful letter.
"I've been watching it now for 2 years and everyday she looks so pretty and that's why I admire her. That's pretty much all I have to say," he finished.
Clearly moved, Sam responded to the letter by writing: "This is all you needed to say... thank you Joseph xx"
Sam received the sweetest fan mail
Last month, Sam Armytage’s boyfriend Richard Lavender surprised the TV star on Valentine’s Day by calling into the show.
The 43-year-old was visibly shocked when she heard her businessman boyfriend’s voice over the phone.
“It's Rich! Happy Valentine's Day,' he said.
“I'm much more romantic than Sammy,” he revealed. “You told me you wanted a surprise.”
Sam was left shocked when boyfriend Richard called in on air to wish her a Happy Valentine's Day
The pair first went public in WHO's Sexiest
Richard also confirmed that he made a sweet gift for Armytage - a sculpture that Sam says "he's been quietly working on".
“She prides herself on being a good journalist, Kochie, and she's been asking me what I've been doing the last couple of days and I've been having trouble throwing her off the scent,” he said.
“I made this little thing for you, Sammy. I'll send you a picture when I hang up, hopefully you'll like it!”
Richard hand made Sam a sculpture for the special day.
