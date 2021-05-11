Sam shared a gorgeous snap of Princess Diana to her Instagram stories. Instagram

"Just on Pinterest again" Sam wrote. "Favourite woman. Favourite earrings."

Sam's sweet love for Diana isn't all that surprising, considering the royal touched so many hearts and minds around the globe during her lifetime.

And this isn't the first time Sam has spoken about her "favourite woman". Back in 2017, the former Sunrise host spoke to Now To Love about the Diana's death, explaining she remembers the day the news of her death broke like it was yesterday.

Sam Armytage has cited Diana as her fashion inspiration. Instagram | @stellarmag & @sam_armytage

Sam was just a university student when she and her friends glued their eyes upon a TV screen to watch the terrible events of Princess Diana's fatality unfold.

“We were all in tears," The then-40-year-old told Now To Love. "It was like a movie but it was real life. You felt like you’d lost a member of the family.”

The Something to Talk About podcast host went on to cite Diana as her elegant fashion inspiration. “I’ll often trawl through pictures of her for outfit inspo still, because she really is one of the all-time classically elegant women." Sam explained.

“By the end of her life, she had really just hit her stride.”

Sam Armytage recently teased her return to TV. Instagram

Sam bid her farewell to popular morning show Sunrise in March this year, but the host recently dished that her career in television is far from over.

“I don’t think I am done with TV,” the 44-year-old told the Daily Telegraph. "I am for now but I may some day get back in, but it has to be the right role and it has to be at the right time."

The presenter went on to confess that whatever future projects she embarks on will have to be much different to what she has done up until now, as they didn't bring her "much happiness".