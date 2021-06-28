Samantha Armytage took aim at Natalie Barr in a fiery tweet. Supplied

The pointed comments came as Nat told The Australian Women’s Weekly that she didn’t often socialise with Sam during their years working together, as they were in “different places” in their lives.

“We had vastly different lives, I guess,” the mum of two said. “We were in different places. She was hanging with her friends and I was spending time with my family.”

According to a network insider, Nat was less than impressed with Sam’s rather indulgent tweet.

“No-one was more shocked and saddened over Sam’s comments than Nat,” tells the close insider. “She is gutted and has no idea why the snarkiness continues, even though Sam has been gone for months.”

Still, the insider reveals Nat and her team are thankfully making light of the spectacle.

“It has got to the stage where the Sunrise gang have a bit of a laugh wondering what little surprise bombshell Sam is going to drop next,” explains the source. “But truthfully, Nat just wants it to end and be put to bed.”

The insider maintains Nat has very much impressed network bosses during her short time as Sunrise co-host.

In fact, the journalist was recently told in a management meeting at the network, where she has worked for nearly 30 years, that her job was “as safe as houses”.

On the flip side, the source believes Sam’s life away from breakfast TV might not be everything she had hoped it would be.

Since announcing her exit, the star has retired to NSW’s Southern Highlands with her husband, Richard Lavender.

“We suspect things are not quite what Sam was expecting after leaving,” adds the source. “Even if she’s not happy with her decision, she shouldn’t be taking it out on poor Nat.”

