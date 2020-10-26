Sunrise's Sam Armytage celebrated her dog Banjo's fifth birthday by dedicating an Instagram post to him. Instagram

Sam first welcomed Banjo into her life in December 2016, admitting at the time he was the “best” Christmas present to herself.

Since then, the TV favourite has kept her thousands of social media followers entertained with cute pics and adventures about the cheeky pup - in particular, Banjo’s habits of chewing through her various things.

As well as eating her Sunrise script, Banjo has munched through a hose, Sam’s hat, a toy chook and a rake among other items.

When Samantha Armytage first welcomed her dog Banjo into the family in 2016, she cheekily admitted “I needed loyalty, so I got a dog.” Getty

In addition to having her hands full with her dog, Sam has a wedding on the horizon which no doubt means planning the nuptials has become part of her daily life.

Richard popped the question in June, just more than a year after the pair were introduced by friends around Easter time in 2019 in New South Wales’ Southern Highlands.

Sparks flew immediately, with Sam admitting she was struck by Richard’s eyes as she confessed to Who, “there was an [immediate] connection."

The feeling was mutual. Richard recalled in the same interview that “she had a sparkle in her eye.”

He added: “She has a quick wit, a terrific sense of humour.”

Earlier this year, Sam announced her engagement to businessman Richard Lavender (left) Instagram

After revealing news of the engagement Sam returned to Sunrise and shared all the gorgeous details of the proposal live on-air.

The journalist explained the proposal was a very thoughtful albeit understated affair at her Southern Highlands property in NSW.

"We just had a little bonfire on the weekend in the paddock, it was all very low-key. Like Rich and I, very low-key," she said.